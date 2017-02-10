Windows smashed, property stolen at restaurants on SE Hawthorne Blvd

Windows were smashed and items were stolen from four restaurants on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard.

Police responded to the 3500 block of Hawthorne Boulevard on Thursday.

Investigators said the suspect or suspects broke out windows at Chez Machin, The Maple Parlor, Rice Junkies and Toadstool Cupcakes.

The business owners reported that property was stolen in connection with the broken windows.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to email CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov.

A string of businesses broken into on SE Hawthorne Blvd. Owners still cleaning up. Here's a pic from Rice Junkies @fox12oregon #kptv pic.twitter.com/9butqBFmYa — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) February 10, 2017

Police are investigating similar smash-and-grab burglaries at two north Portland businesses, but investigators said it's not known if they are connected.

