Deputies searching for home invasion suspect who choked man in Sweet Home

Deputies are searching for a home invasion suspect who choked a man in Sweet Home.

Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Birch Street at 7:07 a.m. Friday.

A 56-year-old man said he woke up to a man in a ski mask standing over him, shining a light in his eyes and demanding money.

The victim resisted and was choked by the suspect.

The suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash and several knives from the home.

The victim's injuries were not serious, according to deputies.

Investigators said the suspect was possibly known by the victim. Deputies do not believe the suspect used a weapon.

A search of the area did not lead to the suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective John Lovik II with the Linn County Sheriff's Office at 541-967-3950.

