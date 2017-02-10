Another landslide shuts down NW Thompson Road between Cornell, S - KPTV - FOX 12

Another landslide shuts down NW Thompson Road between Cornell, Skyline

Photo: Multnomah County Road Services Photo: Multnomah County Road Services
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Another landslide has covered Northwest Thompson Road with trees, mud and other debris.

Friday morning's landslide between Northwest Cornell Road and Skyline Boulevard occurred about 100 yards from another slide that closed the road Thursday.

The first landslide was cleared and the road reopened before it had to be shut down again Friday.

Drivers were advised to use alternate routes such as Northwest Cornell and 53rd Drive. There was no immediate estimate for reopening Thompson Road.

Heavy rains this week have led to landslides throughout the metro area and especially in the West Hills.

