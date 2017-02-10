Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting was teen with replica firearm

Portland Police Buerau investigators say Quanice Hayes was armed with this replica firearm at the time of a robbery and officer-involved shooting Thursday. (Portland Police Bureau)

The Portland Police Bureau has identified a robbery suspect shot and killed by officers Thursday as a black 17-year-old and said the teen was armed with a “realistic-looking” replica firearm.

Officers said the suspect, Quanice Derrick Hayes, was armed with the replica weapon at the time of the armed robbery as well.

The officer involved in the incident, Officer Andrew Hearst, is a seven-year veteran of the bureau currently assigned to the east precinct.

As per bureau protocol, Hearst was interviewed by the Professional Standards Division Friday morning on the events leading up to the shooting.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and once completed will be sent to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office for review and presentation to a Grand Jury.

The incident was one of two officer-involved shootings in Portland Thursday, and in both cases, the suspects shot by officers were armed with replica weapons.

In a news conference Friday afternoon, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Portland Police Bureau Chief Mike Marshman both noted that the case would also go through an internal review and will go in front of the Police Review Board.

“Any time there is an officer-involved shooting, that’s concerning. When an officer-involved shooting involves a death, it’s even more so,” Wheeler said. “And when the person who is killed is a black teenager, it taps into deep, historical wounds.”

The mayor said there is an active and engaged community in Portland, and that many people are “justifiably concerned.” He asked the city to unite in sorrow and let the investigation work through, saying he wants by-the-book investigations that are transparent, expedient and fair.

“We can’t sit here today and ignore what is happening across our country. I’m not assigning blame, I’m not making a judgment today. I’m not going to do that until I have all of the facts,” Wheeler said. “What I am doing is this: I am affirming that the events that happened here in Portland are happening all too often.”

Wheeler also asked that the public fight the tendency to let “rumor and speculation” take hold of the situation, stating again his plan for the investigation to be as speedy and transparent as possible.

Marshman also said he realizes the impact this kind of event has on the community, calling any loss of life “tragic.”

The chief also discussed the realistic look of the replica, noting that while not a real weapon, “in looking at the photos myself, it would be extremely difficult for anybody in a moment’s notice to know that they are not actual firearms.”

Marshman said he had reached out to members of the African-American community as well as members of the mental health community about the two incidents.

Wheeler also noted that he was reaching out to the community, adding that he “can’t stand there and not acknowledge the reality that the individual who is deceased is a young African-American male,” but also asked the community to unite behind a thorough investigation of the facts.

Sgt. Pete Simpson noted that detectives have reached out and been in constant communications with the teen’s family. He also noted that the teen did have a prior arrest record with the bureau.

Simpson also noted that while robbery detectives were communicating with homicide investigators, there was no official word yet if the teen was connected to reports of a serial robber in the area.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.