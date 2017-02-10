Iraqi family welcomed in Portland day after latest travel ban ruling

Just one day after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals refused to reinstate President Trump’s travel ban, an Iraqi family of refugees arrived in Portland.

The family first applied to come to the U.S. three years ago, and now that they’re finally in the rose city, they said they already feel safer and hopeful for their future.

It took a 15-hour journey for the Abdulah family to finally arrive in Oregon. As they were greeted with gifts and hugs from their advocates at Catholic Charities, father Hussein, mother Afrah and their three sons could only smile, signs of not only of happiness but also of overwhelming relief.

While they were not held up by the temporary travel ban, it certainly created some insecurities.

Speaking through a translator, Abdulah said he was happy to be stateside after those concerns of not being allowed to due to the travel ban.

Iraqi family arrives in Portland after trying to get to U.S. For 3 years. We ask them about travel ban and their future plans. #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/r9vpGlA5jn — Jamie Wilson (@JWilsonreporter) February 10, 2017

A handful of Portlanders showed up to welcome the family, saying their message is more important now than ever.

“It’s very touching thing to see,” Dennis Hamlet said. “It must be such an incredible experience to travel in order to come and be free.”

“I’m just really happy that they came and I want to make sure they feel welcome here,” young greeter Nalu Golden added.

The family’s youngest son is already planning his future in America, saying he wants to be a doctor, but for now, his parents are focusing on the present.

“First thing, I care for my future, for my kids, for the study,” Abdulah said through his translator. “After this, I will be something here.”

Refugees from Sudan are also scheduled to arrive in Portland later Friday night.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.