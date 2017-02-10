Judge convicts man who pulled gun at Black Lives Matter rally in Portland

A man who was caught on camera pulling a gun during a Black Lives Matter rally in Portland has been convicted on multiple charges.

A judge found Michael Strickland, 37, guilty Friday on ten counts of unlawful use of a firearm, 10 counts of menacing and the charge of disorderly conduct.

Strickland was arrested during a rally in downtown Portland on July 7, 2016.

He identified himself as a journalist filming the event for YouTube. He told FOX 12 that he was threatened and shoved by marchers who also used their flagstaffs as weapons against him, so he drew his gun.

No shots were fired.

“I feared for my life because I was outnumbered and they had weapons,” Strickland said in July 2016.

Officers said they found a gun on Strickland at the time of his arrest, along with five extra magazines and a pocket knife.

Following a court appearance in August 2016, Strickland's attorney said his client was using his weapon to protect himself within his rights under the Second Amendment.

Strickland had no prior criminal history, but the district attorney described him as a danger to the community, saying he previously confronted a person attending a vigil for the June 2016 Orlando nightclub massacre and harassed that person with racially based threats.

A date for Strickland's sentencing was not immediately set.

