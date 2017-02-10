Suspect shot by officers recovering in Portland hospital

According to investigators with the Portland Police Bureau, 56-year-old Don Allan Perkins was armed with this replica firearm during an officer-involved shooting that sent him to the hospital Thursday. (Portland Police Bureau)

Officials with the Portland Police Bureau have identified a man shot by officers during a mental health crisis call Thursday afternoon.

According to Portland police, 56-year-old Don Allan Perkins is recovering in a Portland-area hospital and is expected to survive.

The bureau also noted that the weapon the man had and officers recovered was a “realistic-looking“ replica firearm. This was the same situation with an officer-involved shooting earlier Thursday, where a 17-year-old suspected in an armed robbery was also shot by police.

Two officers involved in the incident, Officer Roger Walsh and Officer Bradley Clark, remain on paid administrative leave, as per bureau policy. Walsh and Clark are both 11-year veterans assigned to the Central Precinct.

Officials said the two officers will be interviews by the Professional Standards Division Saturday, and following an investigation, the case will be sent to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office and presented to a Grand Jury.

As part of the force review process followed after an officer-involved shooting, the Bureau will hold an internal review of the incident following the Grand Jury Process, and the case will be presented to the Police Review Board.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.