Comcast phone customers experience 911 service outage - KPTV - FOX 12

Comcast phone customers experience 911 service outage

Posted: Updated:
File image (KPTV) File image (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Some people in western Washington and the Spokane area, as well as the Portland metro, can't call 911 due to a Comcast service outage.

Washington state’s emergency management division tweeted out a list of places that might be impacted by this outage.

Only VoIP phone customers are affected by the outage, not internet or TV customers.

According to Comcast support, the VoIP service was restored as of 6 p.m. There is no word yet on when 911 service will be restored.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.