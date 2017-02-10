Comcast phone customers experience 911 service outage

Some people in western Washington and the Spokane area, as well as the Portland metro, can't call 911 due to a Comcast service outage.

Washington state’s emergency management division tweeted out a list of places that might be impacted by this outage.

.@ComcastWA reporting 911 outage in Western Wash & Spokane ONLY EFFECTING COMCAST VOIP (Phone) CUSTOMERS. See attachment for full counties pic.twitter.com/VbJpnVsNCj — WA Emergency Mgmt (@waEMD) February 11, 2017

Only VoIP phone customers are affected by the outage, not internet or TV customers.

According to Comcast support, the VoIP service was restored as of 6 p.m. There is no word yet on when 911 service will be restored.

