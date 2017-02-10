Police: Meth, heroin, stolen items found in car near Scappoose Fred Meyer

An officer who spotted a suspicious car in the parking lot of the Scappoose Fred Meyer discovered meth, heroin and stolen items in the vehicle, according to police.

The officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Columbia River Highway and Southwest Havlik Drive at around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the driver, 38-year-old Angel Marie Graham of Portland, did not have a driver's license or insurance for the car.

There were two passengers in the car. Clarice Marie Rios, 40, of Portland, had a statewide felony warrant for her arrest from the Oregon State Parole Board. She was taken into police custody.

A subsequent search of the car led to the discovery of stolen clothes and other items that still had the electronic theft sensors attached to them, according to police.

Investigators said the items were stolen from Walmart in St. Helens and from the Fred Meyer store where the vehicle was spotted in Scappoose.

The investigating officer said he also found methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and needles loaded with heroin in the car.

Graham and Rios were both arrested on charges of unlawful possession of meth and heroin, second-degree theft and possession of burglar tools.

The second passenger in the car was released pending further investigation.

