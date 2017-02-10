Gervais senior wrestler honored as national athlete of the month

There was a major honor awarded Friday morning at Gervais High School, and members of the United States Marine Corps and an Oregon Duck alum who is now in the NFL were on hand for the ceremony.

Peter McKinley is the first student-athlete from Oregon to earn the National Athlete of the Month award from national sports site MaxPreps.

The Gervais Cougars' senior wrestler also participates in track, plays football and is FFA president with more than 900 hours of community service.

Former Oregon All-American Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, most recently with the Miami Dolphins, was a guest presenter at the ceremony and said he was impressed by the busy teen.

"Just meeting Peter for 10 minutes you can see what type of kid he is," Ekpre-Olomu said.

McKinley explained that he had overcome many obstacles to find success, and was proud to bring the spotlight to his hometown.

“I came from a family that wasn't well off. I was homeless for a while. I had to go through a lot of life struggles like that. I was just looking forward to the next day,” he said. “To be the first one from Oregon to win this is amazing, but even more, it's just amazing to be from a small town of Gervais, where I know 90 percent of the people watching this have never heard of Gervais, Oregon before."

McKinley was honored for displaying ideals that the Marines stand for, like bravery, dedication and perseverance.

