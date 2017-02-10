Baby Fatemeh to soon undergo heart surgery at Doernbecher Children's Hospital

The four-month-old Iranian child with a heart condition who made national headlines with her struggle to come to Portland for treatment will soon undergo surgery.

Fatemeh Reshad was admitted to OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital Tuesday, February 7, and since then doctors have been performing a series of diagnostic tests preparing for her surgery.

The infant has a life-threatening congenital heart defect called transposition of the great arteries with ventricle septal defects, and pulmonary arterial hypertension. The defect can lead to irreversible lung damage if left untreated.

Friday the doctors performed a cardiac catheterization to determine the extent of injury to Fatemeh’s lungs prior to her surgery.

"The procedure went well today. The results were very encouraging,” Dr. Laurie Armsby said. “Despite the excess of blood passing through her lungs, we believe we can proceed with surgical correction as planned.”

Doctors hope that if all goes as planned, Fatemeh will only need to be in the hospital for about three weeks for treatment.

The effort to bring Baby Fatemeh to the US was highlighted in many places, from the story first covered by FOX 12 last week to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.