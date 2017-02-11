Water bureau officials still finding microorganism in Bull Run samples

Officials warn they've found two more instances of cryptosporidium in water samples from the Bull Run watershed.

This is the fifth and sixth time this year Portland Water Bureau officials have found the micro-organism.

The bureau does not treat water for the parasite, and they stress the levels detected were low. Bureau officials also note that while the general public does not need to take any additional precaution, people with severely weakened immune systems should seek advice from their health care provider.

"All identified cases of cryptosporidiosis, the disease caused by Cryptosporidium, are reported to state and county health officials" Deputy Health Officer for Multnomah County Dr. Jennifer Vines said. "So far, the county's ongoing disease surveillance has shown no unexplained increase in Cryptosporidium cases."

Common symptoms of exposure to cryptosporidium are stomach problems and fever, and officials recommend seeing a medical professional if you have these symptoms for more than a few days.

Officials are already monitoring the water supply four times a week, twice the normal amount. They also said they will continue their investigation of the source of the increase.

"The Portland Water Bureau is continuing to work with our partners at Multnomah County Health Department and Oregon Health Authority to ensure that public health is protected," Water Bureau Administrator Mike Stuhr said. "We will continue to closely monitor our drinking water source and communicate any findings with the public."

For more information on the Portland water Bureau’s testing and treatment systems, visit PortlandOregon.gov/water.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.