Driver rescued after car goes into the river near the Sauvie Island Bridge

Crews from Portland Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a car driving off of Sauvie Island Road near the Sauvie Island Bridge late Friday evening.

PF&R officials told FOX 12 that the car’s navigation system sent an automated alert that the vehicle was going into the water.

Search crews from Portland Fire & Rescue were assisted by crews from the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy told FOX 12 that the driver of the vehicle was found by Coast Guard crews on the roof of the car. They then took him to docks nearby where he received medical treatment.

Officials at the scene said the car was still slightly visible in the water, but that they did not know when it would be removed.

