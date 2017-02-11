Crews battle house fire in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews battle house fire in SE Portland

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a two-story home early Saturday morning.

The fire started just before 5 a.m. on the 8700 block of Southeast Lambert Street.

Crews said the home was boarded up and appeared empty. Firefighters knocked down the flames and checked to make sure nobody was inside.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire has not been released.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.