Crews battle house fire in SE Portland

Portland Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a two-story home early Saturday morning.

The fire started just before 5 a.m. on the 8700 block of Southeast Lambert Street.

Crews said the home was boarded up and appeared empty. Firefighters knocked down the flames and checked to make sure nobody was inside.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire has not been released.

