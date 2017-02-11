Castle Rock man charged with murder over Coweeman River body

Deputies have identified the murder suspect accused of killing his mother, carrying a severed head into an Estacada grocery store and then stabbing an employee.More >
Deputies have identified the murder suspect accused of killing his mother, carrying a severed head into an Estacada grocery store and then stabbing an employee.More >
Deputies say a stabbing at an Estacada grocery store is believed to be connected to a death investigation in Colton.More >
Deputies say a stabbing at an Estacada grocery store is believed to be connected to a death investigation in Colton.More >
The Oregon Motorcycle Road Racing Association reported that 24-year-old Kelly Johnson died while racing in Ultra-Lightweight Superbike.More >
The Oregon Motorcycle Road Racing Association reported that 24-year-old Kelly Johnson died while racing in Ultra-Lightweight Superbike.More >
Charred remains are all that is left of a warehouse that once stretched about two city blocks under the Fremont Bridge on the east side of the Willamette River.More >
Charred remains are all that is left of a warehouse that once stretched about two city blocks under the Fremont Bridge on the east side of the Willamette River.More >
Police said the man told 911 operators, "It's not an emergency. All I want is to be deported."More >
Police said the man told 911 operators, "It's not an emergency. All I want is to be deported."More >
A small Clackamas County community is grappling with shock and horror in the after a man walked into an Estacada grocery store with a severed human head and started stabbing an employee.More >
A small Clackamas County community is grappling with shock and horror in the after a man walked into an Estacada grocery store with a severed human head and started stabbing an employee.More >
A Long Island mom died on Mother's Day after saving her 16-year-old daughter from being ran over by an out-of-control car.More >
A Long Island mom died on Mother's Day after saving her 16-year-old daughter from being ran over by an out-of-control car.More >
The Beaverton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected in a string of thefts at fitness centers in the Portland metro area.More >
The Beaverton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected in a string of thefts at fitness centers in the Portland metro area.More >
Police released surveillance images of a woman wanted for stealing credit cards from a car parked at Byrom Elementary School in Tualatin.More >
Police released surveillance images of a woman wanted for stealing credit cards from a car parked at Byrom Elementary School in Tualatin.More >
It was 18 feet long and built like a tank. Now its mummified remains have emerged from an oil sands mine in Canada.More >
It was 18 feet long and built like a tank. Now its mummified remains have emerged from an oil sands mine in Canada.More >