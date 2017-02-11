Castle Rock man charged with murder over Coweeman River body

A 20-year-old Castle Rock man faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of a man whose body was found in the Coweeman River.

Jeremy B. Leiniger was arrested late Friday by detectives with the Cowlitz and Thurston sheriff's offices, according to authorities who stated in a release.

The body of Clark Edward Calquhoun was recovered on January 28 in Kelso. The 53-year-old had been reported missing back on January 6, but was last seen on December 28. An autopsy revealed he was shot to death; however, police have not said how many times he was shot.

Leiniger was booked into the Thurston County jail. Police did not say if there was a motive or if other arrests were made.

No other details were released. FOX12 will continue to follow this developing story.

