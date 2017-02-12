Police ID carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Portland

Police have identified a carjacking suspect arrested after a chase and crash.

Investigators responded just before 4 a.m. Sunday to reports of a man with a gun and a knife who stole a Subaru Forester at Southeast 72nd Avenue and Lexington.

Police said they found the stolen car, then chased it north on I-205 to westbound I-84.

The suspect crashed on Northeast 74th Avenue, and he ran from the car and jumped down to the railroad/MAX tracks, according to police.

MAX was shut down for a short time, as authorities from the Portland Police Bureau's SERT team and Crisis Negotiation Team searched for the suspect.

The suspect was identified Monday as 27-year-old David Alexander Mellis. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a vehicle. Mellis also had outstanding charges of second-degree burglary and unlawful use of a vehicle, according to police.

Officers said no gun or knife was found when Mellis was arrested.

