Injured OSP trooper home from the hospital after shooting

Trooper Nic Cederberg is home after more than a month in the hospital and rehabilitation.

His wife posted on Facebook that they went home together for the first time in 48 days.

She said their Christmas presents have been re-wrapped in Valentine’s Day paper.

Trooper Cederberg was shot several times while trying to stop a murder suspect Christmas night.

