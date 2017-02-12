Injured OSP trooper home from the hospital after shooting - KPTV - FOX 12

Injured OSP trooper home from the hospital after shooting

Posted: Updated:
(Facebook / Hayley Shelton) (Facebook / Hayley Shelton)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Trooper Nic Cederberg is home after more than a month in the hospital and rehabilitation.

His wife posted on Facebook that they went home together for the first time in 48 days.

She said their Christmas presents have been re-wrapped in Valentine’s Day paper.

Trooper Cederberg was shot several times while trying to stop a murder suspect Christmas night.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.