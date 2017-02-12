Two units of Cannon Beach fourplex destroyed by fire

Firefighters responded to a fire at a fourplex in Cannon Beach Sunday afternoon.

The fire started at about 4 p.m. at the building on North Larch Street. Firefighters say the upper two units were destroyed by the fire, and the lower two units sustained water damage.

One person had minor smoke inhalation but did not have to go to the hospital.

No firefighters were hurt in the fire.

