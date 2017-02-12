Two units of Cannon Beach fourplex destroyed by fire - KPTV - FOX 12

Two units of Cannon Beach fourplex destroyed by fire

Posted: Updated:
CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) -

Firefighters responded to a fire at a fourplex in Cannon Beach Sunday afternoon. 

The fire started at about 4 p.m. at the building on North Larch Street. Firefighters say the upper two units were destroyed by the fire, and the lower two units sustained water damage. 

One person had minor smoke inhalation but did not have to go to the hospital.  

No firefighters were hurt in the fire. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.