Loggerhead turtle rescued near Cannon Beach

(Courtesy: Seaside Aquarium) (Courtesy: Seaside Aquarium)
CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) -

The Seaside Aquarium shared photos of a loggerhead turtle being rescued over the weekend. 

The lead curator says the turtle came ashore at Crescent Beach in Cannon Beach Saturday afternoon.

Because of the tide, rescuers couldn't just take the turtle out of the water. They ended up having to wade through a water-filled cave and guided the turtle to a safer spot to grab him.

They say it was very cold and they were concerned about the turtle's temperature.

The turtle is now at the Oregon Coast Aquarium and the curator says the turtle will undergo medical tests Monday. 

