Search crews rescue hiker at Wahkeena Falls

Crews on Sunday rescued a woman who slipped and fell while hiking at Wahkeena Falls.

The hiker's husband says she went hiking just before noon Sunday and did not expect her to be gone that long.

Search and rescue crews said the woman slipped and was not comfortable continuing back down the trail herself, so she called 911. Crews were able to walk the woman back down the trail and arrived safely at 11:30 p.m.

FOX 12 spoke with a search and rescue coordinator who says the trails have taken a beating from all the snow, so they are glad she made contact when she did.

"The trails are in poor condition just because of the snow that we've had and the packed ice and the packed mud," said Kevin McAfee, search and rescue coordinator with Multnomah County. "It's always good when you find them where they say they were and we get them down the trail."

Crews said they did encounter some washout on the trails after the recent rain, as well as snow and ice. This made it challenging to safely navigate the trails.

No injuries were reported.

