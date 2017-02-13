Man burned, 3 cars destroyed in Hillsboro house fire

A man was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns after a home and three cars caught fire in Hillsboro Sunday evening.

The one-alarm fire was reported on Northeast Autumnwood Terrace just before 9:30 p.m. Firefighters say the owner of the home was working on a car inside the garage when the fire broke out.

One man suffered significant burns to his hands and was taken to the hospital. The fire also destroyed two Corvettes and one SUV.

Firefighters say it caused about $125,000 in damage.

