Vigil held to remember teen shot, killed by police

A vigil was held Sunday in memory of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed by police in northeast Portland.

Police say Quanice Hayes was involved in an armed robbery near the Portland Value Inn early Thursday. According to police, they recovered a replica gun after he was shot.

One of the things Hayes’ family asked for is not to speculate on what happened. They say there is still a lot of information they're waiting on from police, so in the meantime, their main focus is remembering a kid who may have lost his way.

The night was steeped in frustration and hurt from a crowd who says these types of things happen far too often.

"We got to stand as a people, you know what I mean, all of us together," said one woman at the vigil.

Another woman added, "I don’t know what’s going on, but I know one thing: God knows."

For the first time since her son’s death, the mother of 17-year-old Quanice Hayes spoke publicly.

"Quanice was the love of my life," she said.

Venis Hayes kept composed as she addressed the media, surrounded by people who loved Quanice and knew him as a child.

"We remember him as a vivacious, outgoing and loving soul who marched to the beat of his own drum, whether he was giving an impromptu dance at a Little Caesar’s for a free pizza, or displaying his own unique sense of style,” she said.

At Sunday’s vigil, hugs were given out as many try to hold on to his memory.

The family says they are asking for privacy during this very difficult time.

