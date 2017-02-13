Man shot in head during shooting in N. Portland, suspect in custody

One person was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after a shooting took place in North Portland, according to police.

Portland police responded to the Unthank Plaza apartment building in the 2500 block of North Williams Avenue at midnight.

Police said the incident took place inside one of the apartments.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 50s suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the victim was able to provide suspect information before being transported to the hospital. He is currently in serious condition.

Officers said they located the suspect driving out of the area. His car was stopped at Northeast Sacramento Street and Rodney Avenue and he was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, 63-year-old Dennis Ray Howie, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on assault charges.

