On the Go with Joe at Wimp 2 Warrior

Joe V. was in northeast Portland previewing the Wimp 2 Warrior series.

Regular people are put into a 6-month professional mixed martial arts fight camp. At the end of the camp, the top participants will fight in an actual MMA cage fight.

The program has been staged in Australia and the United Kingdom, and now it’s making its debut at Portland's Straight Blast Gym.

Auditions for the program will be next week, and the training will be documented on the Wimp2Warrior.com.

