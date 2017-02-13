Police identify three suspects involved in NE Portland burglary

Portland police identified Monday three men who were allegedly involved in a northeast Portland armed burglary that took place Friday morning.

Portland police received a report around 12:46 a.m. that three men armed with a handgun were seen approaching an apartment in the 500 block of Northeast 81st Avenue.

Officers arrived in time to see one suspect walking out to the street holding a basket full of stolen property.

The suspect saw the officers, dropped the basket and ran into the neighborhood.

Police were able to establish a perimeter and with the help of K-9 officers Jasko and Bravo, the three suspects were located and arrested.

The suspects were identified as 32-year-old Warren Stanton, 25-year-old Antonio Young and 22-year-old Shakor Holiday.

No one was inside the apartment at the time of the robbery.

