Car strikes school bus in Vancouver, no students injured

The Vancouver Police Department responded to crash involving a school bus Monday morning.

Clark County dispatch confirmed that officers responded to the scene at Northeast 39th Street and Northeast 164th Avenue just before 8:30 a.m.

Preliminary information indicates that a car hit an Evergreen School District bus in the area.

Officials said no children onboard the bus were injured.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident.

