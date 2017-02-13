Deputies recover body of missing Clatsop Co. woman from Nehalem River

Clatsop County deputies said Monday they recovered the body of a missing Clatsop County woman over the weekend.

Deputies said the body of 23-year-old Brianna Judge was pulled from the Nehalem River near Riverbend Road in rural Clatsop County around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

Judge’s family said she had walked away from her home on or near Jan. 10.

Several searches were conducted but extreme weather hampered search efforts and all searches were unsuccessful.

The Clatsop County Medical Examiner said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

