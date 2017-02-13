Man sentenced to 10 days in jail for firing shots near Newberg HS soccer match

A man who fired a shot in his backyard that traveled across the street and into the grandstands during a girls soccer match at Newberg High School has been sentenced to 10 days in jail.

Steven Scott Smith pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering Friday.

He was arrested in September 2015.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at Newberg High School during a soccer match between Newberg and Centennial High School.

Multiple people at the game described hearing the bullet “zing” past their head, according to court documents, and an officer found a bullet near the grandstands.

Around 150 students, spectators and staff members were evacuated from the field to the gym during the initial stages of the investigation.

Smith, who lived near the field and Mabel Rush Elementary School, was contacted by police. Officers said he was intoxicated and admitted shooting a .22 caliber rifle at a tree in his backyard, according to court documents.

A probable cause affidavit states Smith told officers he was aware the girls soccer game was going on when he was shooting his rifle.

Neighbors reported hearing between 10-15 shots.

Smith was sentenced to 10 days in jail Friday and two years probation. He was also ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.