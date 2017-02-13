Beaverton HS musical fundraising effort gets celebrity shout-out

Students at Beaverton High School are hard at work preparing for their next musical, and their efforts to raise money for the production received a shout-out from someone know for putting on a great show.

Last year when students staged a production of “Grease,” the school shared a video of support from actress Olivia Newton-John while the leads of “Grease Live” on FOX, Julianne Hough and Aaron Tveit, also share their support in an interview with More Good Day Oregon.

In a video posted on a GoFundMe campaign page for this year’s production of “Catch Me If You Can,” composers Marc Shaiman and Scott Whitman were encouraging the community to support the show when they were joined by another composer, Tony-winning creator of “Hamilton” Lin Manuel Miranda.

The school is hoping to raise $5,000 to spend on choreography and costuming for the show.

To learn more or to donate to the show, visit their GoFundMe page.

