Sheriff: Triple-murder suspect's escape attempt puts Clark Co. Jail on lockdown

A man accused of murdering three people in a Woodland home attempted to escape from the Clark County Jail, according to deputies.

The jail in Vancouver was put on lockdown just after 9 p.m. Sunday when a corrections deputy discovered a broken exterior cell window.

The jail was initially locked down due to the possibility that weapons or contraband could have been brought into the jail through the broken window.

Further investigation determined that the window was broken as part of an escape attempt by murder suspect Brent Ward Luyster, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Luyster was arrested in July 2016. He's accused of shooting and killing three people at a home on the 4000 block of Northwest 417th Street in Woodland.

One woman survived the shooting and crawled away from the scene to get help.

Court documents identified the victims who were killed as Janell Renee Knight, 43, and Joseph Mark Lamar, 38, both of Woodland, and Zachary David Thompson, 36, of Camas.

Investigators said Luyster is a white supremacist who committed the murders while out on bail in an assault case. Deputies released photos of his numerous Nazi tattoos at the time of his arrest on murder charges.

Luyster has an extensive violent criminal history dating back to the 1990s.

His escape attempt was interrupted by a corrections deputy conducting a routine perimeter security check of the jail, according to the sheriff's office.

"The jail will remain in lockdown until we've had a chance to assess the security of the entire facility. We need to make sure this escape attempt was isolated to this one inmate and does not involve other inmates or other areas of the jail facility," according to Undersheriff Mike Cooke.

Luyster was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

