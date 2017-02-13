Police: Man on probation stole car in Portland, led officers on chase in Oregon City

A man on probation stole a car in Portland and led officers on a brief chase in Oregon City, according to police.

Oregon City officers attempted to stop a car with no license plates near 9th Street and John Adams Street at 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the driver did not stop and led officers on a chase before abandoning the car on 10th Street.

Officers said the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Monte Wes McMullen, ran away from the scene and went into his house on the 1500 block of 9th Street.

Oregon City police, Gladstone police and Clackamas County deputies surrounded the home. Other people who were inside at the time were safely evacuated, according to police.

McMullen eventually came out and surrendered to officers.

Investigators said the car McMullen was driving was stolen in Portland.

McMullen was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of attempt to elude, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving while suspended and probation violation out of Multnomah County.

