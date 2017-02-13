Vancouver woman on trial again for crash that cost teen his leg

Shaun Johnson walked into court Monday for jury selection on the first day of her new trial looking much different than when she was last here for prison sentencing in 2015.

Johnson is accused of hitting Justin Carey with her car at a Battle Ground bus stop in 2013, nearly killing him.

Carey wasn't found for more than 90 minutes after the crash. The impact sent him back dozens of feet, where he was then hidden by some nearby brush until a tow truck driver heard him calling for help.

Carey, who was 16 at the time, suffered traumatic injuries and ended up losing one of his legs.

In 2015 a jury back found Johnson guilty of vehicular assault and possession of methamphetamine, and she was sentenced to three years in prison.

Then last summer, the conviction was thrown out when a court ruled that police had illegally searched Johnson’s purse and found the drugs during the investigation.

Prosecutors decided they would re-try her, and now nearly four years after the life-changing crash, Carey's mother told FOX 12 her nearly 20-year-old son is still dealing with the consequences.

"It's hard. I see him struggle daily, and you know, we have good days and bad days, but the days that I see him struggle it's frustrating,” Janette Chumley said. “I don't feel like there was justice for him, and so that's hard as a mom."

At her sentencing hearing in 2015, Johnson apologized to Carey and his family for his injuries.

Chumley said that the family had forgiven Johnson but now feels like her apology was insincere.

"I think that if she had really owned it, and was really sorry, that we wouldn't be here,” she said. “If that apology was truly heartfelt, then she would just do her sentence and be over with it. So that just kind of shows our family that that apology wasn't heartfelt and true."

Carey and his mother are both expected to testify on Wednesday, and the trial is expected to last one week.

