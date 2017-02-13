Deputies searching for 87-year-old Marion Co. man missing since September 2016

Deputies are asking for the public's help locating an 87-year-old Marion County man who has been missing since September 2016.

Family members reported Henry Conley Fitchett Jr. missing on Jan. 29. The Marion County Sheriff's Office put out an alert Monday.

Family members told deputies that Fitchett may have moved to the Estacada area with his girlfriend, but he has not been seen or heard from since.

He had been living on the 21000 block of Hubbard Cutoff Road Northeast near Aurora.

Fitchett is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 169 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Fitchett is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 503-540-8079. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.