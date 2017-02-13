Portland named to 'Most Romantic Cities' list

The love bug is alive and well in Portland.

With Valentine’s Day coming up, the city of roses seems to be living up to its nickname and getting some national attention for its romance.

Online reservation site OpenTable gave Portland a nod on its list of the 25 Most Romantic Cities in America, with the Rose City coming in at number 14.

Oregon is a big state, though, and those looking for romance outside of the city have some nice options as well.

One location, in particular, is the Stephanie Inn in Cannon Beach, which, according to travel site TripAdvisor, is the ninth most romantic hotel in the country.

So for all the lovebirds out there, Oregon is making it easy to make this Valentine's Day a special one.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.