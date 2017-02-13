Fundraiser held for 12-year-old's Bond-inspired 'Magic Wheelchair'

A local boy will be getting an epic new wheelchair thanks to some generous donations.

People gathered at Sharky's Woodfired Mexican Grill in Tualatin Sunday night to raise funds to get 12-year-old Jesse a new set of wheels.

This new ride is not just any wheelchair, though. He will be riding in style in a James Bond spy car wheelchair.

The 12-year old relies on a wheelchair because of an illness, so the folks at the non-profit organization Magic Wheelchair are working to make life a little brighter for him.

“We don't just want it to be a Portland, Oregon non-profit, we want a community-driven project event,” Magic Wheelchair founder Ryan Weimer said in an earlier interview with FOX 12. “That's what it's all about--the reveal and the big smile. It's great.”

Jesse will get to try out his spy car wheelchair when it's unveiled February 17 at Wizard World Comic Con in Portland.

To learn more about the work of Magic Wheelchair, visit MagicWheelchair.org.

