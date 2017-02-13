Police: Burglars use ladder at Corvallis apartment; meth found at suspect's home

A pair of burglars used a ladder to break into a Corvallis apartment and methamphetamine was later found at the home of one of the suspects, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity on the 200 block of Northwest 26th Street at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday.

A caller reported seeing two men in the alley with a ladder climbing into a second-story apartment window.

Officers arrived and saw flashlights inside the apartment. They were able to contact the person who lives in the apartment by phone and learned nobody was supposed to be inside at that time.

Officers surrounded the apartment and saw two men dressed in dark clothes hiding inside.

The suspects were ordered to come out and they were taken into custody. Police said 35-year-old Kalvin Ellis and 39-year-old Richard Zib, both of Corvallis, were arrested and stolen property was recovered at the scene.

A search warrant was obtained for Ellis' home and police said they recovered additional stolen property from previous thefts.

Numerous items related to meth use was also found in the home, according to police.

A woman in the home, 27-year-old Kristina Hass of Corvallis, was arrested on charges of possession of burglar's tools, possession of meth and for an outstanding warrant out of Benton County.

Zib, who also had a warrant out of Benton County, was booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, identity theft, possession of burglar's tools and unlawful possession of meth.

Ellis was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, unlawful possession of meth and unlawful manufacture of marijuana.

