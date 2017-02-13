Loggerhead sea turtle dies after washing ashore on Oregon coast

Loggerhead sea turtle found stranded at Ecola State Park on the Oregon Coast over the weekend. (Photo: Oregon Coast Aquarium)

An endangered loggerhead sea turtle died after washing ashore on the Oregon coast.

The turtle was found at Crescent Beach in Ecola State Park on Saturday. Workers from the Seaside Aquarium recovered the turtle and assisted in transferring it to the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport on Sunday morning.

Aquarium workers reported Monday that the turtle had died.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium and Seattle Aquarium are the only rehabilitation facilities in the Pacific Northwest authorized by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to provide the specialized care required for sea turtles.

"We hope to learn from this loss but accept that the odds of saving stranded animals are low," said Jim Burke, the Oregon Coast Aquarium's director of animal husbandry. "The turtles that strand on our shores are in a compromised state-the water temperature off Newport is in the low 50s this time of year, and these cold-blooded animals prefer water that's at least twenty degrees warmer."

It's rare to find loggerhead sea turtles stranded on Oregon beaches. The last one to arrive at the Oregon Coast Aquarium was in December 2007. It also only survived one day.

Most of the stranded turtles in Oregon are olive ridley or green sea turtles. All three species are classified as endangered.

Experts said most of the sea turtles that wash ashore in Oregon likely originate from coastal Mexico populations.

With assistance from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Marine Fisheries Service and the Marine Mammal Stranding Network, the Oregon Coast Aquarium plans to perform a necropsy on the animal to get an idea of whether any internal injuries played a role in its death.

Anyone who sees a sea turtle on the beach is asked to immediately note its location, remain nearby to observe it if possible and contact the Oregon State Police tip line at 800-452-7888 or the Marine Mammal Stranding Network at 866-767-6114.

