Man armed with gun robs person walking dog in Salem

Deputies are searching for a man armed with a gun who robbed a person walking a dog in Salem.

Deputies responded to Santana Village Park on the 800 block of Shawnee Drive Southeast at 10:40 a.m. Monday.

The victim reported walking a dog in the area and being robbed at gunpoint.

The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen heading north through the park.

The suspect is described as a white man, 6 feet tall with a thin build and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red trim, a black baseball hat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office tip line at 503-540-8079.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.