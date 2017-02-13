Officer, suspect identified in deadly Vancouver shooting

The suspect who was shot and killed after stealing a car, slamming into a van outside a senior living facility and breaking into a nearby apartment has been identified by the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office.

Justin A. Burton, 25, of Vancouver, was shot and killed by Officer Ed Letarte on Friday morning.

The name of the suspect and the officer were released Monday.

Police responded to Vancouver Pointe Senior Village on Northeast 66th Avenue at around 6:20 a.m. Friday.

Police said Burton slammed a stolen car into a parked van outside the building and then ran into the lobby, before running away to a neighboring apartment complex.

Police said Burton entered an apartment that had a man and four children inside. Investigators said the suspect was believed to be unknown to the people in the apartment.

Officers forced their way in and found the suspect armed in a bedroom. He was shot and killed by Letarte.

The medical examiner reported Burton's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

Letarte, 53, has been employed by the Vancouver Police Department since September 1998. He is on critical incident leave, per standard department protocol.

Letarte has been a member of the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team since December 2005 and is currently assigned to West Precinct Patrol.

The Regional Major Crimes Team is continuing to investigate and no further details were released Monday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.