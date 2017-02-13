Ex-NFL player shot while naked in SW Portland pleads no contest to burglary

Scene where a burglary suspect was found shot and naked in southwest Portland on June 22, 2016. (Photo: KPTV)

A former NFL player who was shot while naked outside a home in southwest Portland has pleaded no contest to burglary charges.

Stanley Wilson II, 34, pleaded no contest in court Monday to charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree attempted burglary.

He was arrested in June 2016. A homeowner on the 4900 block of Southwest Humphrey Boulevard called to report shooting someone who was trying to break into his home.

Police arrived at the scene and said Wilson was naked in a water fountain on the property and he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Court documents state Wilson broke into multiple homes that day. A grand jury ruled the homeowner was justified in the shooting.

Wilson was set for a plea agreement in January, but backed out. An advocate representing Wilson released a statement at that time saying, in part, "This plea bargain that we believe he feels is being forced upon him by homophobic, racist and religious right wing officials at Multnomah County Sheriff's Department, county and state agencies."

Wilson posted bail, but was arrested again in January following a disturbance at a home where police said they found him under the influence of drugs and running around naked, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Court documents state he had violated his pre-trial release conditions by testing positive for methamphetamine and failing to seek required treatment.

A statement from Close Street Supervision after his second arrest stated Wilson was believed to "currently be a significant threat to the safety of the community, as these behaviors are similar to the incident surrounding his initial arrest," according to court documents.

After pleading no contest Monday, Wilson was sentenced to three years probation with deferred jail time.

Wilson was drafted by the Detroit Lions out of Stanford University in 2005 and played 32 games at cornerback for the Lions from 2005-2007, according to NFL.com.

