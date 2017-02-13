Ex-NFL player shot while naked in SW Portland pleads no contest to burglary

An illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated fish or seafood is on the rise, but there's a way to prevent it while still enjoying your sushi.More >
Joshua Webb was carrying a knife and his mother's severed head when he entered the Thriftway store in Estacada and stabbed an employee, according to investigators.More >
A 37-year-old man who was critically injured in a stabbing in Old Town has died.More >
Investigators said from 2012 to 2015, Shannon Jones used his business, Jones 5 Auto Sales, to defraud customers, lenders and associates.More >
A 16-year-old driver was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash with a DUII suspect in the Hillsboro area, according to deputies.More >
One woman is recovering from a gunshot injury after she was shot while walking to her car in northeast Portland late Tuesday night.More >
Homicide detectives are conducting a death investigation in the Lents neighborhood.More >
There is growing tension between Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and the city's police association over something most people might not expect, a job posting on the city website.More >
In one Portland neighborhood, people say they’re fed up with a trashed lot that sits right next to their homes.More >
A man punched a security guard in the face after he threw up in on the sidewalk and she tried to clean up his mess.More >
