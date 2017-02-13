String of early morning burglaries targets businesses in Camas

The door was shattered at Cake Happy in downtown Camas early Monday morning. (KPTV)

Camas Police Department said several businesses in the downtown area were burglarized early Monday morning.

Police said the suspect(s) forced entry into seven businesses by smashing out windows. Once inside, the suspect(s) stole cash, credit cards, electronics and food items.

The businesses affected were:

Artkana, 415 NE 4th Avenue

Cake Happy, 340 NE 4th Avenue

Dance Evolution, 334 NE 4th Avenue

Journey Community Church, 304 NE 4th Avenue

Wild Hair, 418 NE Cedar Street

Happy Island Restaurant 419, NE Cedar Street

Attic Gallery, 421 NE Cedar Street

Police said the suspect(s) attempted to break into one more business, Straub's located at 325 Northeast 3rd Avenue, but was not successful.

A business near Artkana gave FOX 12 surveillance video of possible suspects. In the video, two men are seen outside Artkana, then later seen crawling under the door after breaking it.

The owner of Cake Happy says the people responsible for the break-in took their cash register and made a big mess.

"We were set back a couple hours just with working with the police and having to clean up all the glass and your usual get your kids to school and try to maintain your normal life too," said Jon O'Keeffe

At Wild Hair salon, Jill Straub and her boyfriend Seth say the burglars didn't get away with much.

"Like under $20, small change and a checkbook," said Straub.

Seth works as a psychic medium. A few months back, he says his intuition told him this was going to happen.

"I brought that up to Jill. I said I have a feeling there's going to be a lot of break-ins down here very soon, and she said no cause she's lived here all her life, nothing ever happens like that in Camas," said Seth.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call the Camas Police Department at (360) 834-4151.

