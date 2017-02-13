New possible location emerges for Right 2 Dream Too camp

A prominent homeless camp in Portland’s Chinatown neighborhood has to move, and now there's a new option on the table for where it may go.

Commissioner Amanda Fritz wants to see the Right 2 Dream Too camp move to a parking lot owned by the parks department on Southwest Naito Parkway.

The property is right across the street from a Mercedes-Benzes dealership and just the latest in a long string of potential new locations that have been proposed over the years.

The camp has been on the corner of West Burnside and 4th Avenue since 2011, but it has to be gone by April 7 because of a property deal involving the site.

Fritz declined a request by FOX 12 for an interview Monday to discuss this possible relocation option.

