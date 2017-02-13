Couple left injured by wanted hit-and-run driver in NW Portland

A wanted hit-and-run driver crashed into a local couple in northwest Portland, leaving them injured before leaving the scene.

Now, police are trying to track down the driver.



It’s been 10 days since the crash and Jennifer Gleason is still sore, laid up on her couch at home in Battle Ground. She was in the passenger seat as her husband Jason Gleason drove them home from work in Portland at 3 a.m. Feb. 4.

They were at the intersection of Northwest Park Avenue and Couch Street when Jennifer Gleason said a maroon Kia Forte slammed into them from behind.



“We were at a stop sign and all of a sudden it was this intense crashing sound,” she said. “Then lunging forward and then being back – like the seats were fully reclined.”



She couldn’t move, but her husband got out to check on the other driver. He said it didn’t take long to realize the other driver was drunk.



“She could barely stand,” Jason Gleason said. “She had to hold herself up by her car door. You could smell the alcohol on her. You could also smell the alcohol in the vehicle because they were drinking so much.”



While he called 911, he said two passengers in the other car took off on foot. He said the woman behind the wheel claimed they needed to exchange information, but instead, she drove away.



“I was like, oh my gosh, did she run?” Jennifer Gleason said. “I was crying, did she leave, did she leave? Who does that, you know?”



The damage to the Gleason’s Toyota sedan doesn’t look too bad, but Jason said the car is undrivable. The cost of replacing it and the fact they can’t work right now is putting a big financial strain on the couple.

But more than anything, they want to driver found so this or something worse doesn’t happen to anyone else.



“This really scares me,” Jason Gleason said. “They need to catch this person now before she thinks, 'oh I didn’t get caught, wow! I’m going to do it again.'”



The Gleasons were able to take down a license plate number and gave police a good description of the driver and her car. The case in now in the hands of hit and run investigators.



Anyone with information should contact Portland police.

