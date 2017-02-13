Local Red Cross volunteers sent to help people evacuated near Oroville Dam

Sixteen Red Cross disaster responders from Oregon and Southwest Washington are on their way to California to help thousands of people evacuated near Oroville Dam.

The Red Cross announced that volunteers from Portland, Dallas, Medford, Silverton, Bend, Wood Village, Salem, Newberg and Vancouver will staff shelters set up to help 188,000 people who have been evacuated.

People living near the Oroville Dam were ordered to evacuate Sunday night because officials feared that an emergency spillway could fail.

The Red Cross said almost 4,000 residents were in shelters as of Monday morning. They are preparing to shelter and feed thousands more in the upcoming days.

"I saw the news coverage last night and started packing my travel bag," Mike Williams said. "I knew I needed to help and when I received the call this morning asking if I could go, I was ready. The folks who have been evacuated need us."

Williams is a volunteer from Salem and is driving one of three Emergency Response Vehicles deployed from Oregon and Southwest Washington to help.

If you would like to make a donation, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

