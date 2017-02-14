Battle Ground man accused of neglect after mother's death

A Battle Ground man who lived with his mother is accused of letting her die from neglect and malnutrition.

Willard Jones is facing charges of first degree domestic violence manslaughter and first degree domestic violence theft for the death of his mother, Beverly.

Beverly spent most of her final days at home with her son. According to court documents, Beverly was unable to walk and had medical conditions including dementia.

"He was just trying to grant my mother's wishes by keeping her at home. He promised her that she could die at home, she begged him, she pleaded all she wanted was to die at home," said Willard's sister, Tammy.

When a caregiver came to visit Beverly at home they found her frail, bedridden and sleeping in dirty sheets. She was taken to a hospice center where she later died.

"At one point when I was there, she told me she loved me, she gave me a kiss. I asked her if she was ready to go and she told me yes," said Tammy.

Beverly was diagnosed with severe malnutrition, dehydration and severe bed sores, according to court documents.

"I'm still grieving the loss of my mother, and now I'm still trying to grasp all of this. In his mind he was protecting her from her biggest fear," Tammy said.

Tammy says reading the details of the case is painful. She insists her brother did everything he could to keep their mother alive and happy.

"He's devastated. He's in complete disbelief," said Tammy. "I think it's devastating unless you’ve walked in his shoes you probably shouldn’t judge, he was just trying to grant her wishes, and in the end, he didn’t know how close the end was.”

"It is sad. I am a nurse so I know about this disease process and it's difficult to deal with people who are unreasonable. It's alarming to hear that she's gone," said a neighbor.

Willard is also accused of stealing more than $170,000 in cash and assets from his mother.

"It's an awful situation. our elderly get to the point where they need help and the finances aren't there," a neighbor said.

Court documents show that Willard "took deliberate steps to use Beverly's finances for his sole benefit."

Willard will be in court again later this month. His sister, Tammy, told FOX 12 he was paid his bond and is now out of jail.

