Battle Ground man accused of neglect after mother's death

An illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated fish or seafood is on the rise, but there's a way to prevent it while still enjoying your sushi.More >
An illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated fish or seafood is on the rise, but there's a way to prevent it while still enjoying your sushi.More >
Washington County deputies said a drunk driver hit a father and his two daughters in a head-on crash in Hillsboro Tuesday night.More >
Washington County deputies said a drunk driver hit a father and his two daughters in a head-on crash in Hillsboro Tuesday night.More >
This is the photo that has garnered shares throughout the state.More >
This is the photo that has garnered shares throughout the state.More >
A North Carolina family says a trip to Applebee's ended with a trip to hospital after a waitress gave their 3-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son drinks containing alcohol.More >
A North Carolina family says a trip to Applebee's ended with a trip to hospital after a waitress gave their 3-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son drinks containing alcohol.More >
Joshua Webb was carrying a knife and his mother's severed head when he entered the Thriftway store in Estacada and stabbed an employee, according to investigators.More >
Joshua Webb was carrying a knife and his mother's severed head when he entered the Thriftway store in Estacada and stabbed an employee, according to investigators.More >
Investigators said from 2012 to 2015, Shannon Jones used his business, Jones 5 Auto Sales, to defraud customers, lenders and associates.More >
Investigators said from 2012 to 2015, Shannon Jones used his business, Jones 5 Auto Sales, to defraud customers, lenders and associates.More >
Police have identified a 53-year-old man who was stabbed and killed in southeast Portland on Tuesday night.More >
Police have identified a 53-year-old man who was stabbed and killed in southeast Portland on Tuesday night.More >
A 16-year-old driver was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash with a DUII suspect in the Hillsboro area, according to deputies.More >
A 16-year-old driver was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash with a DUII suspect in the Hillsboro area, according to deputies.More >
Investigators said Kamau Curnal and a second suspect, 33-year-old Aaron Barnes, drove an underage victim from Portland to Seattle as part of a sex trafficking operation.More >
Investigators said Kamau Curnal and a second suspect, 33-year-old Aaron Barnes, drove an underage victim from Portland to Seattle as part of a sex trafficking operation.More >
A beloved Portland DJ has died after police say he was brutally and randomly stabbed by a stranger in Old Town, and on Wednesday, many in the Portland community came out to remember him.More >
A beloved Portland DJ has died after police say he was brutally and randomly stabbed by a stranger in Old Town, and on Wednesday, many in the Portland community came out to remember him.More >