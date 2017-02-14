Police: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Highway 26 near Cornell

Beaverton Police Department said a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Highway 26 Monday night.

Police said the crash happened on westbound Highway 26 near the Cornell exit.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they don't know why the pedestrian was on the highway.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

All westbound lanes of Highway 26 are closed while police investigate.

No other information is available at this time.

