Bend woman blames United Airlines for dog's death

A Bend woman's Facebook post about her dog's death following a flight from Chicago to Portland is drawing outrage across the country.

Kathleen Considine says her seven-year-old Golden Retriever Jacob was headed from Detroit to Portland. She says Jacob's journey with United Airlines would require an hour layover in Chicago.

"At 80 pounds, Jacob needed a giant crate for his journey and there was question as to whether or not it would fit on the plane." Considine wrote in the post. "The airline agent in Detroit confirmed Jacob would fit on his first and second flight, no question."

She says the dog went for a mandatory physical less than 24-hours before his flight and was cleared for airline travel with no previous health concerns.

Considine says the dogs crate ended up not being able to fit on the second flight and he was taken to a kennel where he waited for 20 hours for another flight. The Bend woman claims the dog was not fed during that time.

"The airline DID NOT ALLOW my mother to send food with Jacob, due to the intended short duration of his journey, even though it is mandated that the crates have a food bowl and their website states they may have a zip lock bag less than 1 pound of food attached to the top of their crate," Considine wrote.

She says when Jacob arrived in Portland things were not right.

"When he got there he was very non-responsive and not the Jacob that was in Detroit. Very non-responsive," Considine said.

Considine and Jacob made the more than three hour trek from Portland to Bend when his condition took a turn.

"His breathing started becoming very scarce and I rushed him to the emergency vet where they got him on a table right away, they did eight minutes of CPR and they lost him," Considine said.

She says her vet told her the dog died of a stomach issue called Gastric Dilation-Volvus, a condition caused by either overeating or stress.

United Airlines said this in a statement to WDIV in Detroit:

"We were deeply saddened to hear of Jacob's passing after we returned him to the care of his owner. Our PetSafe team is committed to the safety and comfort of all the pets that travel with us. We worked to ensure Jacob's comfort throughout his entire journey and he showed no signs of distress nor behave in a way that would suggest he was unwell while in our care. Though we understand little can ease the grief that accompanies the loss of a pet, we've been in touch with Ms. Considine to offer our condolences and discuss this matter further."

