6 hospitalized after mechanical system malfunction at Tualatin research facility

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) -

Six people were taken to area hospitals after a mechanical system malfunction caused some breathing problems at a research facility in Tualatin Tuesday morning.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to the scene around 4 a.m. at Lam Research at 11355 Southwest Leveton Drive.

Firefighters initially said all six patients were showing signs they had been exposed to the hazardous chemical sulfur hexafluoride.

It was later determined that the cause of the problem may have been a mechanical system issue. Somehow the issue displaced the amount of oxygen in the plant, causing some employees to have some difficulty breathing. 

Crews said 100 people were in the building at the time of the incident. The 94 people not showing symptoms were evacuated and moved to another building.

The HazMat team confirmed around 7:45 a.m. that it was a non-toxic exposure that sent the victims to the hospital. All patients have been released.  

The Lam Research facility is a semiconductor manufacturing plant. Plant officials said their employees perform drills for these kinds of incidents and due to the facility's own rapid response team, employees took the necessary precautions and were evacuated quickly.  

