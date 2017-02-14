Beaverton girl shows her Moxie by battling cancer with her Chemo Pal

Moxie and Aven Balzer are beautiful sisters who love to sing and play instruments.

While the relationship between Moxie, 6, and Aven, 7, is amazing, this story is about another bond Moxie has made.

Krisiti Balzer is Moxie and Aven's mom. Along with dad, Dax, this Beaverton family has been through quite a lot.

It began when Moxie was diagnosed with a tumor that is wrapped around her optic nerve. It's about the size of a pinball, her dad explained, and is inoperable.

Of all the programs that the Children’s Cancer Association offers to children, the one thing that's made the most difference in Moxie's life is a person - her Chemo Pal, 8-year-old Ashley.

Moxie has now had to endure four rounds of chemotherapy, but somehow Ashley makes it all better.

"They hit it off immediately. That's one of the things they do so well is pairing up kids with Chemo Pals. Moxie loved Ashley instantly," Kristi said. "Her favorite part is just getting time to spend with Ashely.”

“It's the one thing that takes the edge off of going there,” Dax added. "She'd be chanting it! ‘Is Ashley going to be there? Where's Ashley? Is she coming?’”

For Ashley, it was good to know she was liked because this was her first time being a Chemo Pal.

"I was very, very nervous,” she said. “Kids and be tough critics, and I didn't know what it was going to be like."

It turned out great for not only Moxie, but for her parents, too.

“They make something that seems like it is torture something kind of playful and enjoyable,” Dax said. “It just lightens you and that's so helpful."

As much as Kristi and Dax appreciate their daughter’s chemo pal, though, there is no bigger fan of Ashley than Moxie is.

"Well she is great, and I love that she comes at the hospital when I have to have my medicine,” Moxie said.

And as most anyone can see, Ashley has gotten something out of this relationship, too.

"There have been so many times in my life when I've thought something was really hard, and I just think about her and what she goes through every day, and nothing can compare to that."

You can make a difference by supporting the Children’s Cancer Association. To learn how to donate for #VDay4CCA, visit JoyRx.org.

