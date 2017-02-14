Driver crashes stolen car in SW Portland; evidence of Camas burg - KPTV - FOX 12

Driver crashes stolen car in SW Portland; evidence of Camas burglaries found in car

Deputies are searching for a driver who crashed a stolen car near a southwest Portland middle school late Monday night.

The stolen car has now been linked to a string of burglaries that took place in Camas on Monday morning. 

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they started pursuing a driver for speeding around 11:15 p.m. Monday near Southwest Canyon Road and Walker Road.

Deputies followed the driver down Highway 217 before they lost sight of the vehicle, a black 2002 Nissan Altima.

Deputies later found the Nissan unoccupied in a ditch near Cedar Park Middle School at Southwest Berkshire Street and Southwest Mayfield Avenue.

A K-9 track was conducted, but the driver had escaped. 

The car was reported stolen out of Vancouver on Feb. 6.

During a search of the car, deputies found a cash register believed to be from the Liberty Theatre in Camas, as well as other items from locations in Vancouver and Camas. 

Camas police confirmed evidence connected to the smash-and-grab burglaries was recovered from the car. 

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact Camas police at 360-834-4151. 

